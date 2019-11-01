Contact Us
Owners Of Older iPhones, iPads Must Perform Crucial Update Or Device Could Become Useless

iPhone
iPhone Photo Credit: Pixabay

Some users of older iPhone models may need to update their phones, or else risk them becoming high-tech, expensive bricks.

Apple is warning users still using their iPhone 5 - which was launched nearly a decade ago and hasn’t been sold since 2013 - that they must update their operating system by Sunday, Nov. 3, or they run the risk of losing access to apps, email, web browsing and other features that make the phone smart.

The iOS update is needed "to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on the correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing,” Apple said, noting that the update is necessary due to a “GPS time rollover issue.”

Users of iPhone and iPads from earlier generations will also be required to update their iOS, or will also lose access to certain features after Nov. 3.

