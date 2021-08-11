Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Sex Offender Nabbed For Area Robbery, Police Say
Lifestyle

One That Got Away: Man Fishing From Cape Cod Beach Hooks Great White Shark

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Great white shark
Great white shark Photo Credit: Sharkdiver.com / Wikipedia

A Massachusetts angler was in for a major surprise when he hooked a great white shark while fishing in Cape Cod.

Matt Pieciak posted a video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing: "A Great White Shark steals the fish off our line at Nauset Beach, Cape Cod."

NBC Boston reported that the 25-year-old was fishing with friends on Sunday, Aug. 8, when he saw the rod start to bend. He said his cousin captured video as Pieciak tried to reel in the shark.

Pieciak told the news station he never imagined he would see a shark so close to the shore.

Watch the video of the moment here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.