On The Table For Thanksgiving: Higher Prices, Fewer Options Due To Supply-Chain Issues

The recent supply chain issues and price increases are continuing to impact consumers across the United States ahead of the holidays. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

The COVID-19 related supply chain issues and price increases are continuing to impact consumers across the United States ahead of the holidays. 

The Seattle Times reported that many are having to spend more in preparation for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25, as the prices of many products have increased. 

The news outlet said supply chain issues including transportation expenses, bad weather and labor shortages have all factored into the ballooning prices, along with inflation. 

According to a report from Texas A&M Today, AgriLife Extension livestock economist David Anderson said turkey production has gone down 5 percent compared to last year, and prices have increased.

Consumers may be faced with fewer whole turkey options at the store and higher prices, the report said. 

Anderson told Texas A&M Today that in recent years, many consumers have opted for other meat options instead of turkey, which can partly explain the dip in production.

Additionally, prices for other meats, including chicken and pork, are also up due to factors including bottlenecks and increased demand.

