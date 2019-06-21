Contact Us
Oh, Baby: HBO Series Filming In Area Needs Newborns For Nursery Scene

Kathy Reakes
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Know any babies so beautiful and cuddly they would steal all the scenes in a movie?

If so, snap a photo and email it right away to a movie agent who is looking for infants to appear in HBO's mini-series "I Know This Much Is True,"  starring Mark Ruffalo and filming in the Hudson Valley.

This isn't the first time the series has put out a call for talent. In February, more than 3,000 would-be stars turned out to audition for a part in the series.

But this time, the production is looking for babies, newborns to be more exact. In a Hudson Valley Film Commission Facebook post on Friday, June 21, casting agent Rita Powers Agency said they were seeking newborns for a nursery scene on Friday, June 28.

The babies must be 15 days old to 2 months and as small as possible, the post said.

If you think your baby has what it takes, email photo, name, age and weight of newborn to powers791@gmail.com .

The series, based on a Wally Lamb book by the same name, is described by HBO as being a family saga following the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, both played by Ruffalo.

The crew has filmed at numerous locations through the area including in a Mount Carmel neighborhood, and the 9 Mall Plaza in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

They've also filmed at a gym in Fishkill, the word is some of the employees will be "extras" in the series, as well as at an Ellenville car dealership that burned to the ground, along with more than 20 classic vehicles.

The six-episode series also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.

Let Daily Voice know if your baby is selected.

