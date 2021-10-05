NY Woman Wins $10M NY State Lottery Prize

A woman has claimed the $10 million prize from the New York Lottery's Deluxe scratch-off game.

Deborah Hardwick, who is a resident of Allegany County, located southeast of Buffalo, purchased the winning ticket at Wellsville Marathon at 215 North Main St. in the Village of Wellsville, the New York Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 1.

Hardwick, a Wellsville resident,decided to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

The New York Lottery said players can check the status of any scratch-off game by downloading the game report link here.

