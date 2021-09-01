Contact Us
NY Teacher To Compete On 'Survivor'

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Tiffany Seely
Tiffany Seely Photo Credit: Survivor/CBS

A New York educator who attended college in New England is ready to fight to win on season 41 of "Survivor," which is set to air this month on CBS.

The third Long Island teacher in two years to hit the beaches attempting to win the $1 million prize, Nassau County resident Tiffany Seely, age 47, of Plainview, has been busy since March shooting the upcoming season in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands.

According to her LinkedIn account, Seely was born and raised in Queens. 

She graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1995 with a degree in elementary education, and a master's degree in educational leadership and administration from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, located in Berkshire County, in North Adams, Massachusetts.

During the show, Seely is one of 18 competitors divided into tribes who attempt to outwit each other and win challenges that eventually lead to the $1 million.

A mother of two, Seely has taught English at the Jamaica Academy at Queens Alternate Learning Center, in Queens, since 2014.

Online, host Jeff Probst says this season will be “more dangerous” than ever before, and instead of two tribes, there are three. 

“Survivor” returns with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

