NY State DEC Issues Bear Warning For BBQs, Camping

With the summer getting into full swing, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is cautioning New Yorkers planning to go camping or host barbecues to be aware of bears who may come looking to join the party.

With gatherings planned this summer following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DEC is reminding New Yorkers to be cautious that bears live and are active in the area and could be attracted to leftover food if it is still accessible to them.

“Few things are better than cooking a marshmallow under the stars in one of New York’s many campgrounds and parks,” DEC officials said. “It is important to remember when recreating outdoors, that you are not the only one who enjoys a campfire snack.

“Bears are present in most of the state, specifically the Catskills and Adirondacks, and their innate curiosity can lead them into some trouble.”

The DEC said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, New Yorkers should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed;

Back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

If a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.”

