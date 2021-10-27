NY Officials Caution About Cannabis Look-Alike Products Before Halloween

State officials in New York are cautioning parents to be wary of cannabis edibles to ensure that no children have a bad trip on Halloween.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning the public about cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives in packaging designed to look like well-known snack foods and candy that could intentionally or accidentally be slipped to trick-or-treaters.

In some instances, instead of “Chips Ahoy,” the THC items are dubbed “Trips Ahoy,” while “Oreos” are packaged as “Stoneos.”

"These misleading products contain a high concentration of THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. If ingested by children, THC can lead to an accidental overdose," James said.

“These products — which are illegal and unregulated in New York state — can be extremely dangerous to human health. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) urges parents throughout the state to remain alert against the online sale of these dangerous and misleading products."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the most common overdose incidents among children involve the ingestion of edible cannabis products, and such overdoses have been on the rise.

In the first nine months of 2020, 80 percent of calls related to marijuana edibles to the Poison Control Center were for pediatric exposure.

In the first half of 2021, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reports poison control hotline calls have received approximately 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

"These unregulated and deceptive cannabis products will only confuse and harm New Yorkers, which is why they have no place in our state,” James stated. “It is essential that we limit their access to protect our communities and, more specifically, our children.

"In light of an increase in accidental overdoses among children nationwide, it is more vital than ever that we do everything we can to curb this crisis and prevent any further harm, or even worse, death," she continued.

"My office is committed to preventing the sale of these products and protecting the well-being of all New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against these products and to report these harmful items to my office immediately.”

