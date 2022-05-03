Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

NY Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Conroy Jarman
Conroy Jarman Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man has won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Nassau County resident Conroy Jarman, of Hempstead, claimed the top prize from the scratch-off game, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, April 29.

NY Lottery said Jarman chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $518,826 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Pick Deli, which is located at 416 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.