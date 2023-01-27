Contact Us
NY Lottery Take 5 Top-Prize Tickets Sold In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A lucky Hudson Valley Lotto player won the top prize on a Take 5 ticket.
Hudson Valley players of the New York Lottery seem to keep picking the right numbers with the latest winning the top prize for the Take 5 draw game.

The winning numbers of 1-3-11-15-19 were sold on two tickets, one in Rockland County on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during the midday drawing.

The payout on the lucky $1 ticket sold at the TipTop Super Shoppe, located at 5 Orangeburg Shopping Center in Orangeburg, was worth $9,523, according to New York Lottery officials.

The second ticket was sold in Brooklyn.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

