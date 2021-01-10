New Year Sees New Eatery Open In Area

After months of waiting due to COVID-19, a new dining hotspot, the Truss and Trestle Diner have finally flung open their doors.

Once known as 32 Lunch, the new diner, located in Ulster County, in Rosendale, is striving to become that place you go to for a great breakfast or dinner -- or in better words, the "go-to" spot for a meal.

The diner will feature everything from an egg sandwich and coffee, to yummy sandwiches such as a turkey club or a Reuben.

One thing the owner/chef/who is self-taught is really proud of is his hand-cut french fries, especially the ones that come with chili and cheese.

They are still working out their dinner menu, to make sure there is something for everyone, even in a small kitchen.

A great add-on is that in addition to the food, patrons will be able to enjoy a cocktail, a beer, or a glass or bottle of wine.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 1157 Route 32 Fanns Plaza, Rosendale. Call 845-658-2522.

