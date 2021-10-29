Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
New Wine Bar To Open In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
The wine bar is located at 173 Main St. in Beacon.
The wine bar is located at 173 Main St. in Beacon.

Get ready to say cheers, as a new wine bar is coming to the Hudson Valley.

The owners of Reserva Wine Bar, located in Dutchess County, have not announced an official opening date yet, but say it will be open "soon."

In an Instagram post in September, the business shared: "We can’t wait to show you all that Reserva can offer! It’s getting closer than ever, see you soon!”

The wine bar is located at 173 Main St. in Beacon.

Owners shared that the wine bar will feature Hudson Valley and New York wines, along with wines from around the world.

Learn more about Reserva Wine Bar here.

