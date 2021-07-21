New Steakhouse Off To Strong Start In Irvington

A steakhouse that opened up in Westchester County earlier this summer is off to a strong start, the owner is saying.

Hudson Prime Steakhouse opened its doors on June 29. The restaurant is located at 5 North Buckhout Street in Irvington.

The steakhouse was opened by Floria and Gino Uli.

Floria said she runs the restaurant, while her husband is the chef. The couple is originally from New York, and they have worked in the restaurant business in Florida as well. They also own an Italian restaurant in Hastings-On-Hudson called Divino Cucina Italiano.

Floria said she and her husband realized the location in Irvington would be a great spot for a steakhouse.

"It was an opportunity that we just could not give up," she said.

Floria said the steakhouse's menu focuses on 30-day dry-aged steaks which are hand-selected by an in-house butcher and dry-aged in-house.

"It's crazy to think I'm 43 years old, and I have not tasted a real good steak until about three months ago," she laughed. "I really think that people are missing out. I honestly had no idea."

Floria said customers can look forward to new offerings getting underway. She said they have plans in the works to open the restaurant on weekends at some point to allow customers to come buy meat.

"We plan on being there for a very long time," Uli said. "Everyone should come and give us a shot. I think we've got this. We're ready."

