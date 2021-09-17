New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Blauvelt

Open for just under a week, a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley is quickly making a name for itself as the "hot" new spot to dine.

Nova Kitchen, located in Rockland County on Route 303 in Blauvelt, features an upscale menu in a small setting that is sure to delight all of the foodies, as well as those looking for a good, high-end meal.

And, in the few days, they have been open, Nova Kitchen is already racking up five-star reviews on Yelp and other food sites.

Specializing in steaks, chops, veal, and seafood, as well as a. Sunday brunch, the restaurant is aiming to fill a void in Rockland County of fine dining in a friendly atmosphere.

One reviewer said: "Delicious new American menu offering steaks, chops, seafood and pasta dishes. The service was excellent."

To entice you, some menu entrees include a free-range chicken breast casserole, a ribeye steak with shrimp scampi, and a Berkshire chop with a butternut squash puree and apple chutney.

Another reviewer said: "Yesterday I had the Lobster Risotto with big chunks of lobster and creamy rice the way I like it. For an entree, I had Chicken Milanese. Juicy, freshly fried chicken cutlet pieces topped with a flavorful salad and ripe tomatoes. Yummy."

The owners, Mabel and Rogelio Rosas say Nova Kitchen is more than just a restaurant, but "a place for people to come together and experience unforgettable moments."

Prices are moderate to high. Seating is limited, but bar seating is available. Service, top-notch. Reservations suggested.

The restaurant is located at 580 Route 303, Suite 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.