New Restaurant In Hudson Valley Offers 'Delicious, Upscale Mexican Dining'

Mexican food lovers have a true treat to sample at a new Northern Westchester restaurant that combines the fusion of flavors of Mexican, Asian and Latin ingredients.

La Catrina, located in Croton-on-Hudson, opened in December by Enrique and Consuelo Estrada and has been making a splash with its flavorful meals and innovative take on old staples such as tacos.

But before ordering, diners will want to drink in the atmosphere filled with bursts of color from purple banquettes, traditional Mexican skeleton drawings, and plenty of custom-made artisanal bowls from Mexico.

The menu choices, which are gathering a large cache of five-star reviews from local foodies and general Mexican cuisine fans, feature everything from duck tacos to calamari and Thai habanero, to regular favorites such as street corn and spicy guacamole and chips.

Some favorites tend toward the beef short ribs in mole sauce to the Molcajete catrina filled with grilled jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken breast, prime ribeye steak medallions, asadero cheese, grilled vegetables, & roasted potatoes.

If you don't care to venture toward the new and exotic there are plenty of standards to choose from including quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and many chicken and beef options.

There is also a full bar with all of the favorites.

The service is good and friendly. Prices are moderate to high for seafood dishes.

The restaurant also serves a full brunch on the weekends with a full menu of selections that differs from the nightly menu.

La Catrina is located at 171 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson. Call 914-862-0573.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.