Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

New Research Reveals Potential Connection Between Sleep And Weight Loss

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new study has found a potential correlation between sleeping habits and weight loss.
A new study has found a potential correlation between sleeping habits and weight loss. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JayMantri

A new study has found a potential correlation between sleeping habits and weight loss.

Researchers studied a group of 80 adults who are overweight and typically sleep less than six and a half hours per night, according to the report published on Monday, Feb. 7, by JAMA Internal Medicine.

During the study, the participants who were chosen to sleep for eight and a half hours for two weeks "significantly reduced their daily energy intake by approximately 270 kcal compared with the control group."

Researchers reported that based on the findings, "improving and maintaining healthy sleep duration over longer periods" could be added to weight loss programs.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.