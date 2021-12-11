Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorms With Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages
Lifestyle

New Real Estate Trend Sees Millennials Snapping Up 'Cheap, Old Houses' Priced Under $100K

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
One of the homes posted on the Cheap Old Houses Instagram page
One of the homes posted on the Cheap Old Houses Instagram page Photo Credit: @cheapoldhouses / Instagram

A new real estate trend has seen a growing number of millennials purchasing historic houses for less than $100,000.

"Cheap Old Houses," an Instagram page run by a listing website, has seen significant growth in its following throughout the pandemic.

The page began with 750,000 followers at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Business Insider.

As of December of 2021, it has grown to 1.8 million followers.

The page's founder told the news site that the page can allow millennials to find more attainable price ranges to purchase homes.

Read the full report from Business Insider here.

