New Movie 'The Winter House' Films In Hudson Valley

Choice Films & Choice Theatricals shot scenes for "The Winter House" in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Choice Films & Choice Theatricals
Hollywood came to the Hudson Valley over the weekend for the production of the movie “The Winter House.”

On Saturday, Feb. 8, crews shut down a stretch of Main Street in the Village of Wappingers to film several scenes near Grinnell Library that will air in the movie, which stars Lili Taylor, Beth Fowler, and Hunter Emery.

The cast and crew were reportedly fed by the chefs at Mamma Musetti’s, while local police helped control pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the shoot.

Choice Films & Choice Theatricals took to Facebook to express their appreciation for the Hudson Valley hospitality.

In addition to filming in Dutchess, the movie has also shot some scenes in Orange County.

According to IMDb, in the movie, “Eileen is grieving. She needs to get away. She rents a house in a remote corner of New Hampshire, in the dead of winter, where no one is likely to bother her. But wouldn't you know it? Someone does.”

