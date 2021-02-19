New Movie On Long Island Serial Murders Features Hudson Valley Mom's Perspective

A new Lifetime movie focuses on the Gilgo Beach murders.

The movie, "The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice" tells the story from the point of view of Hudson Valley resident Mari Gilbert's search for what happened to her daughter Shannan, one of the 11 victims found.

The movie airs at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 on Lifetime.

In the movie, after Shannan fails to come home in May of 2010, her mother knows something is terribly wrong. Pleading with police to take her concerns seriously, she keeps pushing the police for answers.

Gilbert's insistence that her daughter, a graduate of Ellenville High School in Ulster County, not be overlooked eventually leads to 10 bodies of young women discovered buried in shallow graves along Ocean Parkway.

Though the search for the killer is still ongoing, Gilbert's passionate dedication to giving her daughter and other forgotten women a voice, and the attention they deserve, has kept the case alive with hopes of a breakthrough soon, the movie trailer says.

To date, Suffolk County Police have only been able to identify half of the bodies, with four sets of remains including an infant and a man, are still unidentified.

No arrests have ever been made in connection with any of the bodies found.

Police are still actively pursuing the case and recently released a picture of a belt imprinted with the letters "WH" or "HW" depending on the way the belt is turned, they believed belonged to the killer.

Police have also set up a website -- Gilgonews.com -- dedicated to the case in the hopes of receiving new tips.

The Lifetime movie stars Kim Delaney as Gilbert and Katharine Isabelle as Shannan.

The real Mari Gilbert was murdered by another daughter in Ellenville in 2016 who stabbed her more than 200 times.

