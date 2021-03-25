New Movie Featuring Brendan Fraser Filming In Hudson Valley

These days it seems the Hudson Valley has become the new Hollywood with tons of stars filming in the area the last couple of years.

This time it's Brendan Fraser who is in Orange County filming his new movie “The Whale."

According to NewsBreak, the cast is filming on location at Umbra Sound Stages in Newburgh.

In the movie, Fraser’s character portrays an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his daughter.

Filming is expected to continue through mid-April so maybe you can catch a glimpse of the star.

The Hudson Valley just continues to be a favorite with filmmakers, so much so that the City of Newburgh even has its own film department.

And, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, in addition to the Fraser flick, five indie films are currently looking for locations to film in the area.

So far, no word on road closures or outside filming locations.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.