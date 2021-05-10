New Mexican Restaurant Off To Strong Start In White Plains

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Southern Westchester, the second in just a couple of months, but the more the merrier when it comes to sinking your teeth in a good taco or burrito.

Bello's Mexican Grill, in White Plains, is owned by a pair of brothers who specialize in tacos al pastor, or pork that is shaved off a rotating spit.

A bright spot is that all menu items are fresh -- nothing frozen -- and made to order.

In addition, they also offer a wide selection of tacos, including fish, shrimp, Mexican sausage, steak, veggie, and even breakfast tacos and burritos.

But don't think tacos are the only thing you find on the menu, you'll also find a large selection of traditional Mexican dishes, as well as some good old American fare.

The owners have even included vegan and gluten-free options for those in need.

The one Yelp reviewer who has visited the restaurant to date enjoyed the experience: "I was in the mood for a burrito - they gave a lot of options to customize so I chose to fill it with grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, onion, guac, and cheese. I also wanted to try their chicken flautas, and I got sides of rice and beans to round it all out.

"The burrito was generously filled, and I thought it was great that they included a number of sauces to complement both the burrito and flautas; the dipping was real and added a lot of flavor to the food."

The restaurant is located in downtown White Plains at 8 City Place. To order take out, call 914-229-3700.

