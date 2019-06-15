New Docuseries Explores One Of Region's Most Publicized Murder Cases

A three-part docuseries on one of the region's most publicized murder cases makes its debut on television this weekend.

In the premiere of "Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley," 7 p.m. Saturday night, June 15 on Oxygen, host and former federal prosecutor Laura Coates meets with the 15-year-old victim's mother, Dorthy Moxley.

Moxley was murdered on the front lawn of her Fairfield County home in Greenwich the night of Oct. 30, 1975. Her body was discovered the following morning under a tree, and a golf club, the murder weapon, was found nearby.

The investigation remained in limbo for years until Kennedy family relative Michael Skakel, Moxley's neighbor at the time, was arrested. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but released in 2013 after serving 11 years when a judge ruled Skakel did not have a competent defense.

The docuseries explores how connections, the media and money impacted the case.

