New Data Shows Change In Number Of Motorists Running Red Lights, AAA Says

A new report from the American Automobile Association found that red-light running and other unsafe driving behaviors have decreased over the past few years.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the association reported the findings from the AAA Foundation's annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, comparing the years 2018 to 2020.

Drivers were asked each year to report whether they had engaged in specific unsafe behaviors within the past 30 days.

In addition to red-light running decreasing by 18.5 percent from 2018 to 2020, AAA also found that the number of drivers who reported that they had driven when they'd had enough alcohol that they thought they were over the legal limit decreased by nearly 46 percent.

Other behaviors that decreased significantly included driving when very tired, which decreased by nearly 36 percent, and driving within an hour of consuming cannabis, which fell by 33.3 percent.

“Based on self-reported driving behaviors from our annual survey of traffic safety culture, it is encouraging to see more drivers recognize the danger of certain activities behind the wheel,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “However, the ultimate goal is to see the majority of drivers form safe driving habits and practice them.”

