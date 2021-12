A new café is now serving customers at a busy location in Northern Westchester.

The Central opened at the Peekskill Train Station in November.

The café serves coffee and snacks, with plans to add full-service main courses, takeaway orders and a bar in 2022.

Some current menu offerings include croissants, avocado toast, lemon scones and more.

The train station is located at 300 Railroad Ave. in Peekskill.

