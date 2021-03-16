Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Cuomo Impeachment Investigation Will Go Beyond Sexual Harassment Allegations
Lifestyle

New Ben Stiller Show Filming In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Chappaqua's Ben Stiller will be in the Hudson Valley filming his new series for Apple+.
Chappaqua's Ben Stiller will be in the Hudson Valley filming his new series for Apple+. Photo Credit: Michael Schilling Wikimedia

Star watchers and Ben Stiller fans might be able to catch a glimpse of the actor while he's in the Hudson Valley filming his new Apple+ series, "Severance," beginning this week.

Driving might a little difficult too as the filming will shutdown several roadways in Beacon, officials said.

The series, which stars Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, is described by Apple+ as being about a company that is attempting to control the thoughts of its employees.

Lots of roads in Beacon will be closed, as well as Main Street, where a host of fake storefronts have popped up for filming.

Christopher Walken will be in the Hudson Valley filming a new Apple+ series.

Wikipedia

John Turturro will be in the Hudson Valley filming a new Apple+ series.

Wikipedia

The streets that will be closed from Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. include:

  • Municipal Parking Lot on Churchill Street
  • North Street from Main Street to Locust Place
  • South Street from Main Street to Locust Place
  • Leonard Street from Amity Street to East Main Street
  • Verplanck Avenue from Davis Street to Main Street
  • Churchill Street from Main Street to Spring Valley Street (local traffic only)

Parking will be allowed on the following streets for shoppers and star watchers:

  • Russell Avenue
  • Spring Street
  • Locust Place
  • Falconer Street
  • Boyce Street
  • Grove Street
  • Liberty Street

The series is set to air on Apple+ later this year. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.