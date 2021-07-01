New Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

Another bear sighting was reported in the Hudson Valley, this time from an area resident who spotted the animal enjoying a morning snack.

A Dutchess County resident reported that the bear was on his property in Hyde Park early on Wednesday, June 30, where he was caught snacking on bird seed that had fallen out of a feeder on his Brower Boulevard home.

After breakfast, the bear moseyed off without any incident, while the resident notified the Hyde Park Police Department about the sighting.

The DEC said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, New Yorkers should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed;

Back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

If a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.”

