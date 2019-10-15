Netflix Filming Movie At Library In Hudson Valley

Big-time Hollywood stars are in the Hudson Valley this week filming a new Netflix movie at a local library, but they won't be doing much reading.

According to Deadline , the movie, "Things Heard And Seen," an adaptation of the book "All Things Cease to Appear," by Elizabeth Brundage, will bring the likes of James Norton, Amanda Seyfried, Natalia Dyer, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, to Dutchess County beginning Monday, Oct. 14, and running through the week.

Word on the street is that the Red Hook Library is one of the filming spots. The library announced on Facebook that it was canceling several of its events this week in connection with a Netflix film.

They suggested that patrons give the library a call to make sure they are open or if a certain class was being held.

The Red Hook Library

The Hudson Valley Film Commission also said on Facebook that they have been working with Netflix on the project for filming locations throughout the Hudson Valley.

The book and the movie center around a Manhattan couple who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history, Deadline said.

Stargazers might want to stake out the library, located at 7444 S Broadway, to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Stayed tuned for more updates on the project.

