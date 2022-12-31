Need A New Year's Resolution? Here's A Good One, NY Health Officials Say

State health officials have a suggestion for those struggling to come up with a new year’s resolution: kick the habit of smoking e-cigarettes and vaping.

In a statement Friday, Dec. 30, the New York State Department of Health urged residents to stop using the “highly addictive and dangerous” products.

“According to research, both e-cigarette users and those who are exposed to secondhand emissions may experience long-term health issues,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.

“I encourage New Yorkers who use e-cigarettes to ring in the New Year by making a resolution to quit using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, which contain highly addictive nicotine, in order to prevent long-term harm to people’s health.”

The department went on to cite a new Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) report that found that among New York adults, the highest rate of e-cigarette use is among those between the ages of 18 and 24, at 10.6 percent.

That’s more than triple the e-cigarette use rate for adults 25 and older, officials said.

According to the health department, tobacco use continues to be a serious public health issue, with more than 22,000 people in New York State dying from smoking- and secondhand-smoking-related diseases each year.

Those interested in quitting smoking were encouraged to visit the New York State Smokers’ Quitline website.

