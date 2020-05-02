Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID: Completed Results Of Antibody Study Show Percentage Of NYers Testing Positive
Lifestyle

Muskrat Stuck In Fence Rescued By Wildlife Officer In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The officer saves the muskrat stuck in a fence.
The officer saves the muskrat stuck in a fence. Photo Credit: DEC

A muskrat stuck in a chain-link fence in the area was saved with the help of a wildlife officer.

The incident took place on Friday, April 24 in Dutchess County when the Department of Environmental Conservation officers received word of the muskrat's situation in the city of Beacon.

ECO officer Michael Hameline responded and safely removed the muskrat from the fence without causing further injury to the animal or damage to the fence, the DEC said.

The muskrat was transferred to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.