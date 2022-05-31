Movie Starring Julia Roberts Films In Hudson Valley

A new Netflix movie that stars Julia Roberts had a days-long shoot at a location in Northern Westchester County.

A three-day shoot for "Leave the World Behind" took place at a location on Todd Road near the Katonah-Lewisboro border, according to Lewisboro Town Clerk Janet Donohue.

Filming took place from Tuesday, March 17, through Thursday, March 19, Donohue said.

The film is directed by Sam Esmail and also stars Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawk.

According to Deadline, the film is a thriller based on Rumaan Alam's novel by the same name.

