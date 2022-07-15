Movie Filming In Hudson Valley Looking For Men Between 18-50 To Act As Extras

A movie filming in the area is calling all men who enjoy being outdoors and hiking and walking for an extra part.

The film, "Lost On A Mountain In Maine," is looking for men between the ages of 18 to 50 years old to star as park rangers, National Guardsmen, woodsmen, and search party members.

Filming would take place in Ulster County in and around Rosendale on Tuesday, July 19.

Because the film is set in 1939, men cannot have visible tattoos or piercings. Period costume fitting will be required prior to filming, the Hudson Valley Film Commission said.

Casting is looking for men who are fit, with a medium build and short hair.

No experience is necessary. All actors will be paid. You must be fully vaccinated and comfortable working outside.

Filming will take place rain or shine.

If you are interested, email the following with the subject line 1939 HVFC to amyheidicasting@gmail.com.

Please Include

Name

Height

Weight

Waist Size

Phone Number

Email Address

Union and non-union accepted.

