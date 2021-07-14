Mount Kisco Getting Ready For Launch Of Restaurant Week

Mount Kisco residents have a delicious week to look forward to as the Northern Westchester hotspot prepares for "Restaurant Week."

"Restaurant Week" will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Participating businesses will offer specials for customers. It was organized by the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the participating establishments include Mt. Kisco Seafood, Basilico, Frannie's Goodie Shop, and Village Social.

Residents can check out the restaurant's website or contact them directly to find out what specials they will offer.

Mt. Kisco Sea Food lists online that it is offering certain salmon, swordfish, and cod dinners for $16 for its "Restaurant Week" specials.

Find a full list of restaurants participating here.

