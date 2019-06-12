Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Most Popular Food Order Requests In Nation Revealed In New Survey

Donna Christopher
Uber Eats released its first-ever Cravings Report.
Uber Eats released its first-ever Cravings Report. Photo Credit: Franklin Heijnen on Wikimedia Commons

Spaghetti and extra olives. Weird. Apples with a side of mustard. Weirder.

The first ever Uber Eats Cravings Report reveals the most popular and most unusual delivery requests on Uber Eats in the past year.

Some other odd pairings include shake and a side of ranch, mushrooms and ketchup, tilapia and cheese, poke and mayonnaise, sushi and cream cheese, and pizza and nuts, according to the company.

Among the most popular delivery requests in the United States are no onions, extra sauce, no tomatoes, no cheese, spicy, extra cheese, extra Ranch, dressing on the side, no sour cream and ketchup.

The report includes "personality statement makers" including,

"This is my boyfriend's Valentine's gift. It would be amazing if you could play "Africa" by Toto when you deliver the donuts. You don't have to play the whole thing, really just the chorus."

And ...

"Please include at least six syrups and at least three ramekins of butter! This is incredibly important!"

Want to know the most asked for food and request combos?

Chicken sandwich and no onions, fries and extra sauce, gyro and no tomatoes, turkey wrap and no cheese, and pizza and extra spicy.

There are also requests by day so on Mondays, eaters want ketchup and extra mayo, sweet and sour sauce on Tuesday, and rice and extra onions requests increase on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, orders don't call for onion but people want barbecue sauce.

Weekends bring more changes. Fridays see a spike in both extra cheese and no cheese. Saturdays bring hot requests and "fun sauces" like honey mustard and ranch, and on Sundays, people don't want tomatoes and take their dressing on the side. They also want teriyaki sauce, according to Uber Eats.

