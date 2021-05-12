Moose On Loose At UConn Campus Signals Beginning Of Birthing Season

After a moose was spotted on the UConn campus, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is advising motorists to be watchful of increased deer and moose activity along roadways.

The moose was spotted strolling the streets in Mansfield and later on the campus in Storrs on Saturday, May 8.

DEEP says the sign of the moose out and about is normal as the months of May and June mark the birthing period for deer and moose.

DEEP’s Wildlife Division urges motorists to be aware during this period of activity and also slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a deer, moose, or even a black bear, be spotted on or by the road.

Because moose are darker in color and stand much higher than deer, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting the windshield of vehicles.

When checking the road for moose at night, look higher than you normally would for deer and reduce the speed of your vehicle.

All moose, deer, and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

“A recent vehicle accident involving a moose in Goshen sent a driver and two passengers to the hospital,” said Andrew LaBonte, Deer and Moose biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division. “Moose sightings have recently been reported in the Storrs/Mansfield area, as well as in Ashford," said Andrew LaBonte, Deer and Moose biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division.

Over 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2021, with an average of two per year since 2002, LaBonte said.

