Mitski, Grad Of College In Hudson Valley, Gets Oscar Nomination

Popular singer-songwriter Mitski, who graduated from a college in Westchester County, has received an Oscar nomination for an original song she helped work on.

The Oscar nod was awarded for the song "This Is A Life," which was featured in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once and was collaborated on by Mitski, Talking Heads singer David Byrne, and the band Son Lux.

The tune was nominated for Best Original Song.

Mitski, who graduated from Purchase College in 2013 after studying studio composition and recorded her first two albums as projects for the school, was chosen for the song along with Byrne by Son Lux, which also created the movie's score.

Members of the band envisioned a song with Mitski and Byrne singing two different songs that eventually combine into a resolution of sorts, band members said.

"After a movie like this, it feels like you just want something beautiful and serene and melancholic, but also just a relief," said Son Lux member Ryan Lott of the song.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently the movie with the highest amount of Oscar nominations, with 11 in total.

The 2023 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

