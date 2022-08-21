Menu Items At Martha Stewart's New Eatery Create Buzz, Including 'Fluffy' Baked Potato Recipe

Martha Stewart's new Las Vegas restaurant is already creating buzz for some of the dishes offered on its menu.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident named the restaurant after her country farmhouse, which is located in the Bedford hamlet of Katonah.

The Bedford's menu includes French-inspired cuisine and some of Stewart's favorite recipes.

Some entrées featured on the menu include lemon risotto, bucatini, and Martha's Square Burger, made with tomato jam, caramelized onions, and homemade mustard.

Tasting Table shared a report of Thursday, Aug. 18, after sampling some of the menu items during the grand opening event.

The news outlet praised the restaurant's pierogies, which are made using Stewart's mother's recipe, and the whole roasted chicken dish.

Tasting Table also reported that one of the stand-out dishes was the "ultra-fluffy" smashed baked potato.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.