Meet NY's Newest Millionaire - Several Times Over

He's New York's newest millionaire.

A Long Island man has claimed a $5,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s 100X scratch-off game.

Nassau County resident Jose Almazan purchased the ticket at the Lucky 7 Food Market located on North Main St. in his hometown of Freeport.

Almazan received his winnings as a single lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings, the New York State Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 19.

There are no more top prizes available on the 100X scratch-off ticket, the NY State Lottery said.

