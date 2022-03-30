Meet NY's Newest Millionaire: Man Purchases $3M Lottery Ticket At Local 7-Eleven

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $3 million lottery prize.

Long Island resident Jason Pacholk, from Rocky Point in Suffolk County, won the top prize in the X Series: 50X scratch-off ticket, the New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, March 30.

Pacholk chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,638,893 after required withholdings, NY lottery said.

The lottery reported that the ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 374 Route 25A in Rocky Point.

