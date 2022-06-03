Massive National Recall Issued For 367K Refrigerators Due To Choking Hazard

A massive recall of popular refrigerator products has been announced due to the potential risk of a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Electrolux is recalling approximately 367,500 Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer, and multi-door refrigerators.

According to CPSC, the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

The recall includes 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator, each of which features an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black.

Officials said that the brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment.

These brands and models are being recalled:

There have been 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of a gum laceration.

The recalled refrigerators were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, appliance stores nationwide, and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

Consumers have been advised to “immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.