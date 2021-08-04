Man Wins NY Lottery Prize Payout Of $7 Million

A man in New York is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a lottery ticket worth millions.

Surjit Chumbers, of Jackson Heights, Queens, has claimed a $1,000 “A Day For Life” top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, July 11, which guarantees a minimum prize payout of $7 million.

The ticket was purchased at the Stop & Carry Convenience store on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

The winning numbers of the draw were 12-16-40-54-60 with the Cash Ball 02.

Lotto officials said that Chumbers elected to receive his prize in a single, lump-sum payment totaling $4,285,680 after required withholdings.

Officials noted that “the New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-2021 to help support education in New York State.”

