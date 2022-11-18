Lucky Winner: Man Wins $925K Jackpot At Hudson Valley Casino

A lucky Westchester County man has won the largest jackpot of the year at a popular casino in the county.

Walter from Yonkers, who did not release his last name, won a $925,488 jackpot at Empire City Casino after betting $20 on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, according to an announcement by the casino from Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The win is the largest jackpot that has been given out so far in 2022 by the Yonkers casino but is not the largest available, as a prize over $1 million is still obtainable from the same slot machine, casino officials said.

"We are always excited to see one of our customers win a life-changing prize, but especially as we approach the holiday season. We congratulate Walter on joining our long history of guests hitting jackpots of almost $1 million, and we can’t wait to continue that tradition at Empire City with the next lucky winner," casino Vice President Ed Domingo said.

The highest jackpot record at the casino is held by Ossining resident Theresa P. at over $2.9 million, who also won a nearly $1.47 million jackpot just a few months later, casino officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.