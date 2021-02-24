Look's Who's Latest Fast-Food Chain To Add Fried Chicken Sandwich To Menu

It seems the chicken sandwich fast-food wars are heating up again with McDonald's jumping into the fray with a new line of sandwiches.

McDonald's announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24, it was releasing a new crispy chicken sandwich, which is joining its roster of longtime favorites like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Egg McMuffin, and Filet-O-Fish.

Not unlike the famous Popeye's sandwich, the new fried sandwich features a crispy fillet made with all-white meat chicken topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a potato roll.

But not be outdone, the chain will also offer two additional chicken sandwiches including spicy and deluxe versions.

The spicy sandwich will be served with spicy pepper sauce with pickles, and the deluxe will have a little more with added shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

And, customers across the sandwich spectrum have shown they do want their chicken. According to NPD Group, a research firm, Americans ordered 2.6 billion of the crispy sandwiches last year.

McDonald's will have stiff competition from Shake Shack, the original Chick-fil-A, and from the current king Popeyes.'

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.