Looking For BBQ And A View? This Area Restaurant Offers Best Of Both

If the weather and the season have you hankering for a little barbecue topped off with a view of the Hudson River, then this Hudson Valley restaurant is what you are looking for.

Billy Joe’s Ribworks in Newburgh offers one of the best views of the river from its wood deck that looks out over boat docks and offers an expansive view of the river.

Oh, and they serve up some pretty decent barbecue to go along with it.

Known for their smoked brisket, ribs, greens, and ribs, Yelpers and foodies also groove on their chicken and wings as well as their mac and cheese balls and fried pickles.

Add a good bar with cocktails of all kinds and live music on the deck and you have the combination for a good time.

"My family has been coming to Billy Joe's for years and we've always enjoyed eating here. My grandma and mom always share ribs and we enjoy their apps like the fried pickles, calamari, and mac & cheese balls," said one Yelper.

Pulled pork sandwich. Yelp

Another said: "We got seated by the water which was a beautiful view. I order a Moscow mule and for my entree, I got the Sliced Brisket with Sweet Potato Fries, Sweet Corn Bread, and Steamed Broccoli & Cheddar. It was simply delicious. Would definitely come back for more!"

Another good thing about Billy Joe's is boaters can pull up to the dock and then enjoy a meal, a definite plus for boaters.

Most reviewers pointed to the barbecue as the best to choose from on the large menu and all mentioned that portions are huge.

BBQ chicken. Yelp

Prices are a little high, but the serving size (and the view) makes up for the prices.

"Outstanding. The food was delicious. Service was thoughtful and intuitive," said another Yelper.

Note: The lines can get long for seating so come ready to wait. You can have drinks at the outdoor bar while you wait.

The restaurant is located at 26 Front St. in Newburgh.

Call 845-565-1560.

