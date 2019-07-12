Contact Us
Look Who's Back: 'Ray Donovan' Returns To Nyack To Film For Upcoming Season

Kathy Reakes
Actor Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber Photo Credit: Wikipedia

"Ray Donovan" groupies might catch a glimpse of Liev Schreiber if they happen to visit Nayck at the right time on Friday, July 12.

Word is the Showtime series is filming on Lydecker Street, and to help make the event a party,  O'Donoghue's Tavern, or for those in the know, OD's, will be serving Johnny Walker Black, Donovan's drink of choice, the tavern said on Instagram.

Last year, the series shot much of the sixth season at OD's and in the surrounding area.

Liev Schreiber

Schreiber plays the lead in the series which tells the story of Donovan, a tough-guy Irish-American "fixer" who works for a law firm that takes care of the rich and famous.

OD's is at 66 Main St., Nyack.

