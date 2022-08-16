Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Flowers Are Being Stolen From Graves At Cemetery In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Lifestyle

Look Inside: Celebrities Join Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart For Launch Of New Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced.
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. Photo Credit: Palm + Ocean Digital
A salad served at The Bedford by Martha Stewart A salad served at The Bedford by Martha Stewart
A salad served at The Bedford by Martha Stewart Photo Credit: Palm + Ocean Digital
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced.
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. Photo Credit: Palm + Ocean Digital
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced.
The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives announced. Photo Credit: Palm + Ocean Digital

Martha Stewart's brand-new restaurant named after the town where her Northern Westchester home is located has officially opened for business.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, representatives from Paris Las Vegas announced. 

The restaurant was named after the 81-year-old's country farmhouse in the Bedford hamlet of Katonah and features a 194-seat dining area.

“I am so thrilled to open the doors to The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, my first-ever restaurant,” Stewart said. “We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with. These are the same dishes that I serve to family and friends in my own home.”

Stewart announced in an Instagram post that the grand opening was attended by celebrity guests, including Snoop Dogg and actress Ellen Pompeo.

"It's absolutely fabulous," Pompeo wrote in an Instagram post about the opening.

The restaurant's menu includes French-inspired cuisine and some of Stewart's favorite recipes. 

More photos from the grand opening are available on the restaurant's new Instagram account here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.