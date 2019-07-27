Contact Us
Leafy Greens With Listeria Sold At Area Grocery Stores, New Test Reveals

The items purchased in the Consumer Reports test included lettuce. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Listeria has been found in leafy greens from a variety of grocery store chains in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, according to Consumer Reports.

The nonprofit organization says six of 284 samples bought from Acme, Costco, Hannaford and Whole Foods stores were tainted with listeria monocytogenes. The items purchased included lettuce, spinach, and kale.

Consumer Reports says it found the bacteria in both unbagged and prewashed products.

Mild Listeria symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Food & Drug Administration.  If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death.

Past listeriosis outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to raw, unpasteurized milks and cheeses, ice cream, raw or processed vegetables, raw or processed fruits, raw or undercooked poultry, sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, and raw or smoked fish and other seafood.

The findings have led to an ongoing FDA investigation.

Click here to read the Consumer Reports findings.

