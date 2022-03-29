Kangaroo On Loose After Escaping From Hudson Valley Animal Retreat

A kangaroo is on the loose after making his way out of a Hudson Valley animal retreat.

Rocko has been reported missing for days in Orange County out of the Noah’s Ark Animal Retreat in Goshen who was last seen in the area of Gate School House Road.

Activists said that Rocko will not attack or hurt anyone who comes into contact with him, though the kangaroo is reportedly skittish, so it would be difficult for anyone to get close enough to pet or grab him.

Anyone who happens to make contact with Rocko has been advised to attempt to guide it into a garage or barn - slowly so as to not spook it - before contacting Noah’s Ark to bring him home.

“The kangaroo is very skittish,” a Good Samaritan posted on the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley Facebook group. “Please approach slowly (to not spook it.) (He) likes sweet potatoes and bananas… If anyone lives in the area, it (may need) water as it has been a few days and (he) might be hungry, so let’s help it get spotted long enough to be taken home.”

Noah’s Ark Retreat is dedicated to “educating the public and providing an interactive facility for schools and other educational groups to enhance awareness of nature and the importance of protecting animals and their environment,” according to its website.

Anyone who comes into contact with Rocko has been instructed to call (845) 421-5365 or (845) 522-7312.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.