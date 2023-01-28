'Jay Leno's Garage' Canceled, Ends Hudson Valley Native's 30-Year-Run On NBCUniversal

As popular comedian Jay Leno recovers from a motorcycle crash, CNBC is canceling a television show focusing on his classic car collection.

"Jay Leno's Garage," which has been on the air since 2015, will be canceled by the network, ending the former Tonight Show host's 30-year-run of having a show on an NBC channel, according to multiple reports.

The reality show, which features Leno's classic car collection and also includes interviews with famous guests, was canceled after a large schedule shift at CNBC, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The network is reportedly looking to focus primetime hours on reruns of other reality shows such as "Shark Tank" and "Undercover Boss," according to the media outlet.

The show's social media accounts have made no mention of the cancellation.

Leno has been a common face on NBC channels for 30 years, beginning in 1992 when he took over "The Tonight Show," which he hosted until 2009 before again hosting it from 2010 to 2014.

The news of the cancellation comes on the heels of a motorcycle crash that Leno was involved in on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The comedian suffered a broken collarbone, two fractured ribs, and two cracked kneecaps from the crash.

Leno has also been the subject of other less-than-pleasant news as well, becoming the focus of much media attention when he was severely burned in a garage fire on Saturday, Nov. 12.

After a week in the hospital, he was discharged on Monday, Nov. 21.

A native of New Rochelle in Westchester County, Leno grew up in the Boston area, in Andover, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Andover High School.

