Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Biden Tests Positive, Has 'Mild Symptoms'
Lifestyle

Jackpot-Winning $18.9M LOTTO Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Vibrant Star Inc · Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli
Vibrant Star Inc · Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Did you buy it?

A jackpot-winning  $18,900,000 New York State Lottery LOTTO ticket was sold at a store in Westchester County.

The ticket was purchased in Yonkers on Wednesday, July 20 at Vibrant Star Inc.-Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli at 750 Yonkers Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 7, 17, 23, 29, 48, and 57 with the bonus number being 21.

Check those numbers. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.