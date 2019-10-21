Contact Us
J-Lo Returns To Hudson Valley To Film Brand-New Movie, 'Marry Me'

Kathy Reakes
Jennifer Lopez is back in the area filming a new movie at Purchase College.
Jennifer Lopez is back in the area filming a new movie at Purchase College. Photo Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Twitter

Jennifer Lopez is back at it -- acting -- that is, and she's returned to Westchester to shoot scenes for her latest movie.

The Bronx-raised star, who of course is engaged to ARod, is filming scenes for her new film, "Marry Me," at Purchase College, all day Monday, Oct. 21, according to OnLocationVacation.com .

Just months ago, the actress, singer, and dancer was filming scenes for her movie "Hustlers" in Rockland and Westchester counties, as well as on Long Island.

The movie, due out next year, is a reportedly a romantic comedy starting fan fave Owen Wilson as well as Colombian singer Maluma.

Lopez fans out there, If you spot, JLo out and about, let us know.  Or better yet, send us a photo.

